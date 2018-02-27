‘Azadi’ reverberates in Vijaypur after cop’s body reaches hometown

Protesters block Pathankot highway, term killing of cop as ‘murder’
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Feb 26:
Massive protests erupted in Vijaypur when the body of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Kultar Singh’s body reached his hometown.
The atmosphere was charged with emotions, while some of the villagers blocked the Jammu-Pathankot Highway at Vijaypur in protest against the killing of the constable who was the native of Gurasalthia.
The protesters blocked the vehicular traffic for three hours amid sloganeering against the Government.
Angered over the killing of the constable, the protesters were heard shouting “Azadi” slogans which earlier remained confined to Kashmir valley only.
However, the slogans surprised everyone as the protesters started shouting “Hum Kay Chahte, Azadi.”
They were shouting slogans like Hum Kya Chahte Azadi, Militancy Se Azadi, Kashmiryun Se Azadi, Muslim Se Azadi, Udhampur Kya Chahe, Jammu Kya Chahe, Kathua Kya Chahe, Guda Kya Chahe, and Vijaypur Kya Chahe “Azadi.”
The charged protesters were concerned over the killing and alleged that it was the murder of the constable who was not provided any bulletproof jacket.
“He was manning a post inside. The killers crossed several posts and then, reached the post which was manned by Kultar Singh. He was shot dead. It was the murder,” alleged one of the protesters. The constable Kultar Singh was killed in Charar-e-Sharief yesterday by two unidentified gunmen who escaped with his service rifle.
