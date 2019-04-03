Azad thanks Abdullahs, Mehbooba for support

April 03, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

‘BJP came to power in JK because of PDP’

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday thanked National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support to Congress candidates in Jammu region.

“I am thankful to NC chief Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for their support. I am also thankful to PDP leadership for not fielding candidate against Congress candidates on both the parliamentary seats of Jammu division,” Azad said while addressing public gathering at Kotranka in Rajouri district in support of party candidate Raman Bhalla.

He said PDP itself decided not to field any candidate against Congress candidate and it is a welcome step.

“Their decision will save their image as well. The mistake they made by forming government with BJP could be regretted. BJP would never have formed government in Jammu and Kashmir had PDP not extended support to them in 2014,” Azad said.

He said only extending support to Congress is not enough. “All NC and PDP votes should go to Congress candidate Raman Bhalla”.

“Decisions are taken at the leadership level but at ground level contradictions remain. Hence, I appeal voters of Rajouri and Poonch to support their party decisions and vote for Congress candidate Raman Bhalla,” Azad said.

He asked people to question BJP leaders when they come to Rajouri and Poonch as to what happened to their poll promises made in 2014.

“They had promised four things including bringing back black money from foreign countries, depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people and giving 10 crore jobs to unemployed youth. Modi government failed to fulfill their 2014 poll promises and that is why they have adopted a communal approach to win elections,” Azad said.