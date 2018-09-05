Azad meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep04:
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in RajyaSabhaGhulamNabi Azad Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman said Azad extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of the State.
“Malik and Azad held wide ranging discussions regarding the security challenges facing the State and the steps required to be taken for the restoration of peace and normalcy, important issues relating to the equitable growth and development of the State,” he said.
Governor discussed the upcoming elections with Azad and assured him that proper security arrangements would be made for candidates and voters.