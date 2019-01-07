Azad, Kejriwal come to Akhilesh's rescue, accuse Modi govt of misusing CBI

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Accusing the government of misusing probe agencies to target opposition leaders in an effort to stall an alliance ahead of the 2019 polls, the Congress on Monday backed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after it emerged the CBI may quiz him in an illegal mining case.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the CBI's action against Yadav vendetta politics of the BJP.
Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arwind Kejriwal had suuported Akhilesh on the same issue. Taking on the twitter Kejriwal wrote "In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI on @yadavakhilesh is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi's political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial & undemocratic regime (sic)," he tweeted."
Azad also accused the BJP government of "misusing" probe agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax to target opposition leaders.
"We strongly condemn it (CBI's action against Yadav). Such politics and dictatorship cannot be allowed in India," Azad said.
He alleged that the BJP government did not initiate any action for over four-and-a- half years and suddenly acted against Yadav when it is about to end its tenure.
"Where was this government in the last over four-and-a-half years? This (CBI) action comes at a time when elections are approaching. They (BJP government) are trying to prevent an alliance so it may not cause BJP's defeat in the polls. He (Yadav) is being intimidated so he does not forge an alliance," he said.