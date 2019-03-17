About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 17, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Azad chairs Cong meet, party leaders divided over alliance with NC

The Congress state unit meeting held Saturday under former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad witnessed arguments in favour and against the possible alliance with National Conference (NC) in the upcoming parliament polls.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir that the ball was in NC’s court and it was up to them whether they want to honestly defeat the “divisive forces” or tacitly support them.
“Congress has at the national level appealed to every party to join hands with the party to stop BJP. In J&K, like the rest of the country, the parties are bound to prove whether they are really against BJP or not,” Mir said.
He said in posterity, every party would be judged by the role they play in the upcoming elections.
“If any party is honestly in favour of a coalition then they should be ready to compromise to some extent on seat sharing. If they aren’t then they are helping the BJP tacitly,” Mir said.
He said the names of candidates for the first phase would be out by Tuesday.
“The rest of the candidates will be announced in a phase wise by the central committee,” Mir said.
Meanwhile, sources in the party said the alliance with NC was discussed in the meeting with certain leaders echoing the concerns on according more seats to the NC.
Sources said that certain leaders in the party had been asking the party high command not to completely surrender before NC and that a favourable alliance for the Congress should be stitched.
A senior leader, wishing anonymity said Azad, who heads the Election and Campaign Committee, was ready to accord four seats to the NC in lieu of his future Rajya Sabha seat.
“Many leaders in Jammu have expressed reservations against granting four seats to NC. The high command needs to think about the party not the individual leaders securing their future,” the leader said.
Last week, in Jammu a group of party leaders had urged the high command to not stitch an alliance with NC as the party had a good chance to win in all three regions of the State.
Meanwhile, Azad took the review of election preparedness along with the issues raised by the leaders.
The meeting was the first for Azad as head of the Election and Campaign Committee of the State.
Last week, the Congress high command had gone out of the way to accommodate Azad who had expressed “busy schedule” after being not made the head.
The Congress high command had restructured the committee to appoint Azad as head in place of Ghulam Ahmad Mir.

