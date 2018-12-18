Azad calls for probe into civilian killings in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in RajyaSabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad Monday called for a probe into the Saturday's killings of seven civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and asked forces to avoid firing on civilians.
"It's always praiseworthy when our armed forces eliminate militants but it pains when innocent civilians are killed. Killing of more than seven civilians in Pulwama, Kashmir is unacceptable,” Azad said in a statement.
He said the killing of civilians should be probed and forces should be asked to avoid firing on civilians, so that Pulwama like situation does not arise in future.
He expressed grief over the civilian killings.
Seven civilians were killed in forces firing on protestors during clashes near encounter site in Pulwama on Saturday. Earlier, three militants and an army man were killed in the gunfight.