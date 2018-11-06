‘Ayushman Bharat Rath’ flagged off in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 05:
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday flagged off ‘Ayushman Bharat Rath’ under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).
As per an official, speaking on the occasion, the DC informed that the Ayushman Bharat is one of the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme which will be serve the poor and is all set to roll out in J&K on December 01.
He said that through the Ayushman Bharat Rath, the magnitude of the scheme can be gauged by the maximum populace. More than 1,300 ailments are covered under it, including heart diseases, kidney and liver disorders and diabetes. The public can get medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh under this scheme.
Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana the government has embarked upon a mega health project to cover poor people who were deprived of high-quality medical facilities.
DDC informed that in Rajouri district around 2656 urban households and 58607 rural households have been identified and qualify under the scheme. The scheme will cover the beneficiary families identified on the basis of Socio-Economic Caste Survey (SECC) 2011.
He further said that District Hospital and CHC have been empanelled under the scheme and in every DH and CHC, there will be an Arogya Mitra and medical coordinator who will act as facilitators in empanelled hospitals to ensure smooth functioning of the world’s largest public health insurance cover for the poor and vulnerable.
DDC further informed that a health card would be provided to the beneficiaries for availing of the benefits.
He stressed that this scheme will act as a boon for all the below poverty line families. There is a need to disseminate the awareness at the villages and mohalla levels so that eligible beneficiaries get enrolled.
To aware the general masses about the scheme, DDC directed the Chief Medical Officer Rajouri Dr. Suresh Gupta to hold an awareness camp simultaneously in all six health block on 13-11-2018.
Chief Planning Officer Rajouri Yoginder katoch, Chief Medical Officer Rajouri Dr. Suresh Gupta, all Block Medical Officers, Doctors and other Officers of the health department were present on this occasion, the official added.