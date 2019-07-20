AYUSH hospital Doda to restarts functioning

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To provide the benefits of Ayush medicare to the people, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode today ordered resumption of the functioning of the Ayush Hospital within the vicinity of Doda city.

As per an order, the DC has allotted a three room residential government quarter, adjoining to additional block of DDC office to ADMO, ISM Doda, for restarting the Ayush hospital/dispensary, till the alternate arrangement is made.

The Ayush hospital along with dispensary was closed after the old hospital complex was taken over by the newly established Doda medical college authorities as a makeshift arrangement for starting the medical classes.