Ayodhya tense as right wing VHP activists prepares for event ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with right-wing activists who have poured in from various parts of India for a VHP grand event Sunday to push for construction of a Ram Temple here, even as security has been heightened in the temple town to maintain law and order.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Dharma Sabha' is being touted as the largest congregation of 'Ram bhakts' in Ayodhya since the 1992 'kar seva', with the Hindu outfit claiming a large number of people will attend it.
The congregation is happening less than two weeks ahead of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque, that had triggered unrest in this pilgirm town and riots in other parts of India.
The spectre of 1992 still haunts many people of both the communities who had directly or indirectly suffered in the violence that had erupted after the Mughal-era mosque was razed by a frenzied army of 'kar sewaks' (right-wing activists) on the fateful day of December 6.
[Representational Pic]