Axis Bank pledges support to Kargil war widows

Rising Kashmir NewsKargil, 27th July, 2018:
On the occasion of `Kargil Vijay Diwas,’ Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, pledged its support to the welfare of Kargil War widows and their dependents.
A company statement said as a token of gratitude, honoring the contribution made by their families for the country, the bank disbursed a total amount of Rs 46 lakhs to war widows.
Speaking at the occasion, Sanjay Silas, President & Head, Branch Banking, Axis Bank said, “We recognize the sacrifices made by our soldiers during ‘Operation Vijay’ in Kargil and feel privileged to do our bit in collaboration with the Indian Army. This contribution of the bank will further support the kin of martyred soldiers lead a financially independent life. As a responsible bank we are committed to bring a positive change in the society and promote inclusive development by bringing banking, to the unbanked.”
This prestigious ceremony took place at the War Memorial in Drass. The guests of honor were: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh AVSM, YSM, SM. General Officer Commanding HQ Northern Command, Lt Gen SK Upadhaya, AVSM, SM, VSM. General Officer Commanding 14 Corps, Maj Gen Ravin Khosla , SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding 8 Mth Div. The sum will be given to 46 war widows as an offering for the sacrifice made by their families for the nation.
The bank had last month also inaugurated a branch in Kargil that offers an exclusively designed salary account for the armed services called 'Power Salute'. Apart from core banking services, this offer features special services like: Rs 30 lac as personal accidental cover, Up to Rs 30 lac partial & total permanent disability cover, Rs 2 lac worth of education benefits for wards of defense personnel (in case of accidental death) besides Zero processing fees on home, personal and auto loans.