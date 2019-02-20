Awareness, screening camp organized at Unani Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
Government Unani Hospital Srinagar Tuesday organised one day awareness-cum-screening camp at Govt. Higher Secondary School Mujgund in Srinagar.
One of the officials said that, the main objective of the camp was to create awareness/sensitization about Diabetes Mellitus, its complications and preventive measures through diet, exercise, life style modifications and prevention and management through AYUSH system of medicine.
A total of 750 patients attended the camp, who were given free drugs & counselling.
Besides that, about 340 patients were screened on the spot by different investigations.
The camp was highly appreciated by the local inhabitants, who requested the concerned authorities to organise such camps in future too.