About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Awareness, screening camp organized at Unani Hospital

Published at February 20, 2019 12:06 AM 0Comment(s)258views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 19:

 Government Unani Hospital Srinagar Tuesday organised one day awareness-cum-screening camp at Govt. Higher Secondary School Mujgund in Srinagar.
One of the officials said that, the main objective of the camp was to create awareness/sensitization about Diabetes Mellitus, its complications and preventive measures through diet, exercise, life style modifications and prevention and management through AYUSH system of medicine.
A total of 750 patients attended the camp, who were given free drugs & counselling.
Besides that, about 340 patients were screened on the spot by different investigations.
The camp was highly appreciated by the local inhabitants, who requested the concerned authorities to organise such camps in future too.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top