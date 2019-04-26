Awareness rally taken out to mark World Malaria Day

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr. Samir Mattoo, today flagged off an awareness rally (Rath yatra) to commemorate World Malaria Day.

As per an official, the event was organized by State Malariologist, Jammu, under Nation Vector Borne Disease Control Programme aimed at to create awareness regarding prevention, control and elimination of Malaria from the state. The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day is “Zero Malaria Starts With Me”.

The procession started from Directorate of Health Services Jammu and covered prominent places of Jammu urban area. IEC material was disseminated among the people.

Dr. Renu Sharma, Dy. Director Health Services (HQ), Jammu, Dr. Syed Tasneema Banoo, Dy. Director Health Services (Schemes), Jammu, Dr. Sanjeev Puri, Assistant Director Health Services (Schemes), Jammu along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion, the official said.