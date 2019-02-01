Awareness programs held across five industrial estates of Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Department of Industries and Commerce today held awareness program on ease of doing business across all five industrial estates- Bhag I Ali Mardan, Zainakote, Khonmoh, Zakura and Shalteng in Srinagar.
During the awareness programme both existing and new industrial unit holders were present and got benefited from the lectures of experts from the department of Industries and Commerce and State Taxation Department.
In Bhag-i-Ali Mardan Khan estate which is closest to the District Industries Centre Srinagar, General Manager, Syed Sajad Qadri informed the unit holders that the centre is doing it best to promote Industries by way of incentives, subsidies and other hand holding facilitation, through application of state and central schemes.
North East Package has been recently extended to Jammu and Kashmir by Central Department of Industries (DIPP) which will benefit the unit holders by way of tax reimbursement, transport of furnished goods etc.
Industrial unit holders welcomed such incentives at all the industrial estates which were explained in detail to them.