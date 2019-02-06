Awareness programme regarding EVM/VVPAT held at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 05:
District Election Authority, Udhampurorganised an awareness cum training programmes for Anganwari and ASHA workers regarding EVM/VVPAT under the supervision of District Election Officer, Ravinder Kumar in Udhampur on Tuesday.
As per an official, more than 1000 Anganwari and ASHA workers of the district were imparted training on the subject by the master trainers MohdLatief and Subash Singh.
While addressing the trainees, Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal, stressed upon the trainees to take keen interest in the training programme so that poll process will be carried out smoothly and in a peaceful manner, the official added.