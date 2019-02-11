About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Awareness programme on VVPAT held

Published at February 11, 2019 12:01 AM 0Comment(s)210views


Pulwama , February 10 :

With a view to spread electoral literacy, District Election Authority, Pulwama today organized an awareness cum training programmes for Anganwari workers regarding EVM/VVPAT under the supervision of District Election Officer, G.M Dar here today.
More than 500 Anganwari workers of the district were imparted training on the subject by the District level master trainers.
While addressing the trainees, Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora/District Nodal officer Trainings, Mohammad Altaf Khan highlighted the role of Angawari Workers in the electoral process as being the core workers at grass root level. He stressed upon the trainees to take keen interest in the training programme, so that poll process will be carried out smoothly and in a peaceful manner.

