Awareness programme on MR vaccination held at B’la

Baramulla, September 07:
Block Medical Officer Sheeri Dr. Farooq Ahmad today organized day long mega awareness cum road show on Measles-Rubella vaccination programme at Sheeri Baramulla in which huge gathering of locals, students, ASHA and Anganwari workers and besides prominent citizens participated.
Worthwhile to mention here, that the programme was conducted in connection with the centrally sponsored campaign which aims at total eradication of two highly infectious viral diseases viz Measles and Rubella. The camp aimed at educating people, students and other target audience about benefits of vaccination and the impact of the disease besides other relevant information.
While inaugurating the event, BMO Sheeri Baramulla highlighted the salient features of the programme where he said, “Measles can cause serious complications and even death while as the rubella is a mild viral infection. Rubella causes several birth defects including abortion, stillbirth or a set of serious birth defects known as Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) to a pregnant woman during her first trimester”.
Later a Measles-Rubella Vaccination rally, comprising of students, ASHA and Anganwardi workers and other participants was organized.