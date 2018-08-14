Awareness programme held at Bhaderwah

Rising Kashmir NewsBHADERWAH, AUGUST 13:-
Awareness programme under CSIR-Aroma Mission was organized here today by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu in collaboration with Natural Essential Oils Bhaderwah.
A team of scientists comprising Dr Parvaiz Qazi, Dr Sumeet Gairola and Dr P Sultan interacted with a group of more than 150 farmers, 250 students and other guests.
The aim of the awareness programme was to disseminate information about high value aromatic crops suitable for the region and aware farmers about CSIR-Aroma Mission.
Dr P Sultan welcomed the guests and gave a detailed introduction about the activities of CSIR-IIIM.
Dr Sumeet Gairola gave detailed highlighted the objectives of CSIR- Aroma Mission and initiatives of CSIR-IIIM in the region.
Dr Parvaiz Qazi shared the details of aromatic crops like Lavender, Rosemary, Salvia, etc suitable for geo-climatic conditions of Bhaderwah area.
He said that CSIR-IIIM aims at to make Doda a model district for aromatic crops cultivation.
The Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Simrandeep Singh appreciated efforts of IIIM for introducing Lavender in the area district and assured full cooperation from district administration for successful implementation of Aroma Mission in the Doda district.
He also encouraged the progressive farmers of the region covered under Aroma Mission for their hard work and dedication.
Anil Raina and Jaffar Jahangir project assistants from IIIM Jammu interacted with different groups of farmers and discussed about the agrotechnologies developed by CSIR-IIIM.