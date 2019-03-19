Awareness program on Poshan Abhiyaan held

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Mission Directorate, ICDS, on Monday organised one day interaction-cum-awareness program in connection with Poshan Pakhwada Jagriti.

As per an official, Poshan Pakhwada is a part of Jan Andolan under Poshan Abhiyan which aims to prevent & reduce the under nutrition, reduce the prevalence of anemia among children, women & adolescent girls through a multi-Ministerial Convergence mode with the vision to ensure attainment of malnutrition free India with a paradigm shift from Food-Security to Nutrition Security.

The program was chaired by State Mission Director, ICDS Shabnum Shah Kamli and attended by Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers, teachers and ASHA Workers.

Director, Social Welfare Department Bharat Bhushan, Joint Director ICDS Devinder Singh Katoch, Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu S K Attri and District Programme Officers of Jammu, Samba & Udhampur, CDPOs and other senior officers of the Department were present.

The Director State Mission ICDS, in her address, highlighted the role of ICDS with special reference to Poshan Abhiyan and Poshan Pakhwada.

She impressed upon the field functionaries to work with zeal to achieve the targets fixed and sensitize the targeted group about the importance of Nutrition. Power Point Presentations and lectures were delivered by Swacha Bharat Preraks, Ravish Rana and Dr. Puneet highlighting the importance of Poshan (Nutrition) in day-to-day life in general and ICDS in particular.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hussain CDPO HQ gave a Power Point Presentation on the need & achievements of Poshan Abhiyan. ICDS Projects Chenani, Purmandal, Boniyar, Ramhall and Leh were named as best for doing commendable work during the Poshan Pakhwada.

The event was conducted by CDPO Migrants Project Neha Gupta, the official added.