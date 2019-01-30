Awareness program on mental health held in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
One-day civil defence awareness camp on mental health with special counseling on online gaming especially Players Unknown Battle Game (PUBG) was organised by civil defence Budgam on Tuesday at Civil Defence Conference Hall Budgam.
The programme was organised to aware the public about the mental health.
The official spokesperson said the program was attended by Home Guard Volunteers/Civil Defence Volunteers /SDRF Personnel /students of the vicinity and parents who later hailed the organisers for the program.
Dr Sumaira Maqbool and Farhat Ara LHV who were deputed by Manzoor Ahmad, Block Medical Officer, Ompora Budgam delivered a lecture on the topic.
The programme was chaired by Showkat Ahmad Beigh, Area Commandant Cum Dy Controller Civil Defence Budgam.