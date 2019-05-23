Awareness program on drug abuse held at Meer Behri

May 23, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

‘Saaya shadow of hope’ in collaboration with ‘Drug-free World’ organised an awareness program at Imamiya Public School, Meer Behri Dal, on Wednesday to highlight the consequences of drug abuse.

Social activist, Indumeet Singh who was the chief guest of the event said the campaign will focus on minimizing the use of drugs among youth of the state as drug addiction is increasing among the youth of Kashmir. It also leads to an increase in petty crimes, he said.

“There is a need to identify the sellers who are involving the youth in drugs and they should be booked under strict law," he said.

"I will fight against drug de-addiction till my last breath to save the young generation of my Kashmir from the destruction,” Singh said.

Social activist Aijaz Keshan, urged youth not to get involved in such things saying that the results are disastrous.

The main focus of the seminar was to make aware the students about the ill effects of drug addiction among society in general and youth in particular.

Another social activist Naveed Bukhtiyar said, “To understand the reality of life, there are ups and downs in life of everyone which doesn't mean one should depend on drugs to relieve themselves.”

Other who spoke on the occasion include Balwinder Singh of Khalsa Aid, Pardeep Singh Dardi of Drug Free World. They also highlighted the ill-effects of drug addiction on the society.

The seminar was attended by students and a number of social activists including Hasnain Khawja and Wasiq Ali Khan of Saaya.

The seminar was hosted by Khushboo Jahan and vote of thanks was presented by Latief Ahmad of Imamiya Public School.

The campaign is supported by 'Foundation for Drug free World’- a USA based organization, SAAYA, Hope Ray and Education Trust of Kashmir.