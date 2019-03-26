Awareness prog under SVEEP held at Kathua

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to ensure free and fair General elections, the district administration on Monday organised an awareness programme, under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, about the functioning, usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines for ASHA workers and female BLOs in Kathua ICDS office.

As per an official, though the participants were familiar with EVMs but they were going to be introduced with VVPATs for the first time in these polls. Mobile teams were also dispatched along the length and breadth of Kathua district to create mass awareness regarding use of EVM and VVPAT machines besides encouraging voters to use their franchise, Nodal officer for SVEEP, Amar Jyoti Raina said.

Later, a similar program was also organized at village Lakhri of Billawar Tehsil.

The Nodal Officer for SVEEP also informed that different teams were constituted for different Assembly segments to conduct awareness programmes by demonstrating working of EVMs, VVPAT and control units at these spots.