Awareness prog on solid waste management held at Anantnag

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Legal Awareness programme was on the topic “Solid Waste Management” was organized today by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag to create awareness about the waste management and segregation among the students.

A large number of students from different schools were present on the occasion.

In her address, Secretary DLSA Raffia Hassan spoke about the role of the students in waste management at their homes, school and surroundings. She also discussed some important provisions of “Draft Solid Waste Management Rules of 2018”. The Secretary also visited the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) site at Uranahall Anantnag and took stock of the pace of progress on the project.

