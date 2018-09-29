Awareness prog on Rabies held at DH Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 28:
To mark World Rabies day, District hospital Rajouri on Friday organised an awareness programme to educate people about Rabies diseases.
According to an official, briefing about the disease and importance of observing the day, the Medical Superintendent, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that the incidence of deaths due to rabies in India accounts to 20,000 annually out of which 95% cases are due to dog bite. 40% deaths are of children, 70% are males.
He said bite on Face, neck and ears need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, while in case of legs It takes time for virus to travel to the brain, so there is sufficient time to get vaccinated.
He informed that around 106 Rabies cases were registered at district hospital since April 2018 to Sept 2018 are of which 104 were of dog bite and 2 of bear bite.
Giving further information, he said Rabies virus is found in mammals like coyotes, raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, but nearly all humans infected with the virus got it from pet dogs. The best way to avoid getting rabies is to have your pets vaccinated, he added.
“Typically, there are no symptoms right away. Rabies can lay dormant in your body for 1 to 3 months. Doctors call this the “incubation period.” Symptoms will appear once the virus travels through your central nervous system and hits your brain” he informed further.
Giving details about symptoms, he said the first sign that something is wrong is fever. “One might feel generally tired or weak. He may also feel pain, tingling, or burning at the site of the wound. As the virus spreads through the central nervous system, the patient will develop other, more severe symptoms like sleeplessness (insomnia) anxiety confusion, slight or partial paralysis, Hyperactivity, Being easily agitated Hallucinations Salivating more than usual, difficulty in swallowing etc.
Listing first aid, he said washing the wound right away with soap and water is the best way to lower chances of infection followed by immediate consultation of doctor, the official added.