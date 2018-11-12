Awareness prog on PMJAY organized at Shopian

Shopian, November 11:
District Development Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed today inaugurated awareness programme here for preparedness of the formal launch of ambitious national flagship programme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
DDC, who is also chairman of District Implementation Unit (DIU), directed officials to expand the awareness campaign in the district to get all the beneficiary families enrolled for the scheme and simultaneously making arrangements for the distribution of Golden Cards and Prime Minister’s personal letter along with other relevant material on the scheme to every individual beneficiary family.
The chair was informed that 6966 households and a total of 35000 beneficiaries would be covered under the said scheme.
On the occasion, Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Abdul Rashid, Block Medical Officers, District Management Unit, FMPHWs and ASHA workers were also present.