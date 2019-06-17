Awareness prog on ‘Foot & Mouth’ disease control held in Kishtwar

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a sequel to awareness campaign under FMD-CP second phase and Treatment camps, Animal Husbandry Department Kishtwar organised an awareness camp particularly for the migratory population of Gujjar and Bakarwal community.

As per an official, pertinently, a large number of migratory population and their cattle stay at Aloo farm Sinthan Top for grazing their animals during migration in summer days.

About 90 animal breeders including a large number of women and youth, including from Chattroo Sub Division, participated in the camp

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kishtwar Dr. Daljeet Singh Bindra along with Dr. Arif Shah and other Officers and officials educated the animal breeders about the Foot and Mouth disease, a viral disease that causes huge economic loss to cloven-footed animals in respect of milk production etc.

They advised them to get all their animal above 4 months of age vaccinated against F& MD besides repeating it after every six months for developing proper immunity among the livestock against the disease.

The officers laid stress on artificial insemination for boosting milk production of cows by cross-breeding and buffalos by upgrading the local population to Murrah breed by using the Buff Murrah Semen technology through Frozen Semen technology.

During the camp, a large number of animals were vaccinated against the F&MD free of cost.

Besides, samples were collected for FMD-CP & DIVA during the camp and free of cost medicines including de-wormers, mineral supplements, Liquid Calcium etc. were distributed among the cattle breeders by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Virbac company.

