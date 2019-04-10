Awareness prog on electoral literacy held at Kathua

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, APRIL 09: With a view to spread electoral literacy among the general public, district administration Kathua on Tuesday organized an awareness programme here under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

As per an official, ADDC Kathua, Dr. Shubra Sharma, Nodal officer for SVEEP, Amar Jyoti Raina, BDO Barnoti and election staff was present at the programme.

The participants were informed that the primary goal of SVEEP is to build a truly participative democracy by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections.

The ADC Kathua said that qualitatively and quantitatively, the voters’ participation is the bedrock for participative democracy, adding that voter registration and electorate education are central to the election process.

At the outset, Nodal Officer for SVEEP informed the participants that the programme is aimed to inform, educate, motivate and facilitate voters thereby making democracy more participative and meaningful, the official added.

