Awareness prog on ‘child rights and protection’ held at B’la

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Act Together’, a non government organization Tuesday organised an awareness programme on child rights and protection in collaboration with state department of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) in Baramulla town.

Resource persons from the ICPS department deliberated upon various issues pertaining to child rights and protection.

Advocate Waseem Ahmad, a member of child welfare committee discussed various acts and laws pertaining to juvenile justice, nature of work of the juvenile justice board and child welfare committees.

Hilal Ahmad, a member of ICPS department discussed about various schemes, policies, procedures, practices and guidelines related to children under difficult circumstances as well as other vulnerable children through govt civil society partnership.

He also dwelt upon the issues of child labour, child marriage and drug abuse.

Junaid Ahmad, a Psychotherapist from Act Together deliberated on bad practices of drug abuse and its consequences, identification signs and symptoms.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks from the president and CEO of Act Together Sameer Ahmad.