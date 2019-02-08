Awareness prog on child protection held in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 07:
District Legal Service Authority and Child Welfare Committee and Juvenile Justice Board, Samba on Thursday organized an awareness programme here on child rights and their protection from various forms of exploitation.
The programme held at Government Higher Secondary School, Ramgarh focused on the Jammu & Kashmir Protection of Children from Sexual Violence ordinance, 2018 and Juvenile Justice Act 2013 and Rules 2014.
Members of the Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, Samba and outreach workers were also present on the occasion.
Sub Judge, Swati Gupta delivered a lecture on the Jammu & Kashmir Protection of Children from Sexual Violence and Child Rights. She stressed the students to be vigilant and advised them to raise their voice in the face of any abuse or violation of their rights.
She also had an extensive discussion on Cyber violence, Anti-criminal activities, modified consent, besides on environmental issues.
Other speakers highlighted the spirit behind the JJ Act and threw light on the holistic development of the children. They also spoke on the environmental issues and advised the students to play a positive role in preserving water and ecology.
Members also discussed the provisions of financial assistance under sponsorship for the needy and deserving children and also informed the children about the constitution of Village Level Child Protection Committee, the official added.