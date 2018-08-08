Awareness prog on breastfeeding held in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) on Tuesday organised awareness programme on breastfeeding here at Dera Baba Banda Bahadur village.
According to an official, the programme, organised under the guidance and co-operation of Associate Director Extension (ADE) and Incharge of KVKs of SKUAST-J, Dr. R.K. Arora, witnessed active participationof a large number of women of the area.
The major objective of the programme was to promote and support breastfeeding among the women for the improvement of the health of babies.
Scientist & Head of KVK, DrBanarsi Lal, in his welcome address, said that breastfeeding is the best way to provide required nutrients to the new born. He said that breast milk is highly nutritious which contains digestible proteins and natural immunities that protect the babies from various diseases. He further said that breastfeeding is beneficial for infants, mothers and the community and has the potential to reduce mortality and morbidity occurs during the infancy due to malnutrition. He said that breastfeeding safeguards the babies from jaundice, pneumonia, cholera, diarrhea, obesity, allergy etc. He educated the women on initiation of breastfeeding, physiology of lactation, bonding between mother and baby and nutritional value of breast milk.
Scientist Dr.Suja Nabi Qureshi, stated that breast milk is the best food for the babies which not only provides the required nutrients and antibodies but also develops resistance in the baby against numerous diseases and infections. He stressed on the intake of leafy vegetables, pulses, mushroom and milk for the women.
The Headmistress of Govt. Middle School, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur, RuksanaKousar, school teachers, Anju Rani and Ashwani Kumar and Nisha Devi from social welfare department were also present. The programme was assisted by Jagdish Kumar and Manohar Lal and concluded by Dr.Banarsi Lal with vote of thanks.