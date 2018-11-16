Awareness prog held for forest staff held

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
State Forest Research Institute on Thursday organized awareness lectures for the front-line staff from Forest Protection Force in Jammu.
According to an official, the programme focused on eco-therapy, Dashmool trees, Campus Botanization, scientific and cost-effective removal of Invasive Alien Species like Lantana, Parthenium, Anthemis, Xanthium, Ageratum which are depleting native medicinal and aromatic plants from marginal forestlands, and farmlands.
Emphasis was laid on having nutritional herbs and trees in nurseries so that edible or medicinal benefits are available to citizens at their doorsteps.
“Careful selection of native trees, shrubs, annuals for herbal gardens in schools can generate awareness in the younger generation before they go for junk food consumption and spoil health,” experts said.
They highlighted benefits of forest bathing, benefit of walking through woods, gardening of aromatic plants like Lavender, Rosemary, Jasmine, Peppermint, Roses, Night-flowering Jasmine, Sita Ashok and detailed traditional and modern innovative approaches in the treatment of human ailments including Nipah virus, cancer, diabetes, depression, stress management and hypertension.