About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Awareness prog held for forest staff held

Published at November 16, 2018 01:57 AM 0Comment(s)195views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 15:

State Forest Research Institute on Thursday organized awareness lectures for the front-line staff from Forest Protection Force in Jammu.
According to an official, the programme focused on eco-therapy, Dashmool trees, Campus Botanization, scientific and cost-effective removal of Invasive Alien Species like Lantana, Parthenium, Anthemis, Xanthium, Ageratum which are depleting native medicinal and aromatic plants from marginal forestlands, and farmlands.
Emphasis was laid on having nutritional herbs and trees in nurseries so that edible or medicinal benefits are available to citizens at their doorsteps.
“Careful selection of native trees, shrubs, annuals for herbal gardens in schools can generate awareness in the younger generation before they go for junk food consumption and spoil health,” experts said.
They highlighted benefits of forest bathing, benefit of walking through woods, gardening of aromatic plants like Lavender, Rosemary, Jasmine, Peppermint, Roses, Night-flowering Jasmine, Sita Ashok and detailed traditional and modern innovative approaches in the treatment of human ailments including Nipah virus, cancer, diabetes, depression, stress management and hypertension.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top