Awareness helps in eradication of TB: Dulloo

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, on Sunday said that awareness can help in eradication of TB to a larger extent.

As per an official, Dulloo said this at the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day function organized by State TB Control Society in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Jammu at St Joseph Hospital Bari Brahmna on Sunday.



The theme of World TB Day 2019 is "it's time to end TB by 2025”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education said that the world is committed for the timely need for action to eradicate TB.

He said that under Vikshay Poshan Yojana (VPY), Government of India is providing Rs 500 during the period of treatment for patients for nutritional support. He also said that free vaccinations for infants, free investigation, free testing facilities and free drugs are provided to the patients during their treatment.

He urged that the awareness among general masses related to the curable disease would play an important role in reducing the number of patients as they get timely free medication.

He further added that to promote the interactive campaigns, involvement of social media, eye-catching graphics, slogans and exciting ideas to aware the public and focus everyone’s attention on TB.

He also said that each year, we commemorate World TB Day on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

He further elaborated that with the aim of accelerating the TB response and ensuring access to care, 'It’s time for action! It’s time to End TB'.

Highlighting the efforts, he said that World TB Day is a day to educate the public about the impact of TB around the world. CDC, along with our partners and colleagues around the world share successes in TB prevention and control, and raise awareness of the challenges that hinder our progress toward the elimination of this devastating disease.

He said that it is the time to strengthen the TB education and awareness among health care providers also.

Among others, Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Mission Director NHM, Dr Bhupinder Kumar, Dy. Director Dentistry Dr Girish Chander, Controller of Stores, Dr Kartar Chand, Assistant Director Schemes Dr Sanjeev Puri, CMO Samba Dr Sambyal, State IEC Officer Ms Seema Sharma besides senior officials of the department and a good number of people were attended the function, the official added.