Awareness events held across Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 03:
Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board (PCB) organized series of awareness events across Kashmir division districts to mark Pollution Prevention-cum-Bhopal Gas Tragedy Day.
Awareness programmes were held at Industrial Estate Doabgah, Sopore, Industrial Estate Rangreth Budgam, Industrial Estate Ganderbal, IE Branawari Kupwara whereat officers of Pollution Control Board threw light on pollution2 control measures with representatives of the industry.
Similar programmes were organised in other districts in which a large number of men and women industrial workers participated. They were made aware about the new methods of pollution control.
The programmes were conducted by the respective district officers of the PCB under the guidance of the Regional Director, Pollution Control Board Kashmir Dr. Nadeem Hussain.