Awareness drive 'Matdaan Mahautsav' held

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer Jammu organized an awareness drive "Matdaan Mahautsav" on this day of Holi under SVEEP by here at Dusshera Ground Gandhi Nagar.

As per an official, the drive was aimed at creating awareness among the masses to come out in large numbers for voting on the day of elections.

The officials also gave a demonstration of functioning of the EVM.

Meanwhile, Dogri singers, folk dancers and artists also performed on the occasion. They presented skits, dance performances and Dogri Gidda to create election awareness among the masses.

EVM VVPAT and Election awareness VAN was also displayed.

