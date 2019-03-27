Awareness cum training camp on mushroom cultivation organised

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Day long awareness cum training camp regarding mushroom cultivation was organised by the Project Coordinator mushrooms at Agriculture complex Lalmandi today, where in more than hundred mushroom growers from all over the valley participated.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi inaugurated the camp. While interacting with the Mushroom growers he said, that Mushroom Sector is one of the important wings of Agriculture which can generate self employment and can play a game changer in generating livelihood among the educated unemployed youth. He said trends have changed now and need of the hour is to commercialize agriculture and its allied sectors. He advised the farmers to adopt the latest and modern techniques to give boost to Mushroom Production.

Andrabi said mushroom has a readily available market and the industry can become a self employment generation scheme for the youths of the valley. Instructions were given to the officers by the Director for creating more awareness among the youth for adopting mushroom sector on commercial basis for economic sustainability of the state. On the occasion, a pamphlet on Mushroom Cultivation was released for giving the first hand information to young and budding mushroom entrepreneurs.

Project Coordinator Mushroom Avinash Chander Peer while highlighted the importance and scope of Mushroom sector said that by adopting latest modern techniques we can increase Mushroom production and young entrepreneurs can be involved to give boost to the Mushroom sector.

Meanwhile ten progressive mushroom growers across the valley where awarded with certificates and mementos for their outstanding work in the field of mushroom cultivation.

Earlier experts of Agriculture department and SKUAST (K) delivered detailed lectures regarding the modern techniques of Mushroom Cultivation and its disease management. They also highlighted the economic aspect of the Mushroom sector.

Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhary, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Deepak Kumar Kacrhoo, Joint Director Agriculture Engineering, Deputy Director Central and other senior officers of the department were also present.