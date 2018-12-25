Awareness cum sensitization programme organised at Anantnag

Anantnag, December 24:
Awareness cum sensitization programme on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was organized by ICDS Project Anantnag here at Town Hall.
The programme was organized in collaboration with a Non-Government Organization, wherein girl students, women from different walks of life and some volunteers participated.
The Chief Guest, ADC Anantnag Parvaiz Sajad, said that the aim of organizing such programmes is to sanitize the women folk regarding their rights and to make them understand that they are the important part of the society and without their empowerment the development of the society is incomplete. He added that women have proved their mettle on all fronts and have excelled in almost all the fields of life. He stressed that parents should treat their daughters at par with their sons.
On the occasion, the participants were made aware about women empowerment, their rights and duties, various schemes for women and children, women health, legal rights of women, Juvenile justice. A cultural item was also presented on the occasion.
Among others present on the occasion were DSWO Anantnag, ICDS Project Officer Anantnag and representatives of the NGO.