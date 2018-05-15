Awareness cum screening survey camp held at Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore :
Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura Srinagar (SKIMS) Department of Endocrinology in collaboration with Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore held a medical awareness cum screening survey camp at the main school campuses Sopore on Monday.
Dr. Shariq Rashid Masoodi MD, Department of Endocrinology was the main guest who chaired the session. He briefed the audience mostly comprising students about various health hazards, hazardous effects of junk food, obesity, diabetes and other diseases.
The students posed various questions related obesity, diabetes and thyroid to which a team of doctors responded quite satisfactorily.
Masoodi stressed upon the need to maintain healthy lifestyle by taking balanced diet and doing regular exercises. He said that maximum cases of diabetes are a result of harmful lifestyle and little physical activity.
Chairperson of SRM Welkin Sopore Baseema Aijaz told Rising Kashmir that the main motive to organize such camps is to aware students because they at young age act as best messengers who take the message to their parents, family and other community members. She said that basic medical attention can drastically improve the standard of living.
“Today we organised a medical camp for students of age limit 12-13 for thyroid, diabetes and obesity related ailments. Students face a lot of health related ailments and if some students have any such ailments, their parents can be informed a beforehand. Near one thousand students went through various tests. We will hold more such camps in near future,” Baseema said.
Dozens of teachers and more than one thousand students underwent blood tests for detection of diabetes and thyroid by a special team of doctors from SKIMS.
Dr. Peerzada Owais Ahmad from SKIMS said that Department of Endocrinology is screening school children for thyroid disorders, obesity and diabetes, both from private and government schools.
“In Kashmir rather worldwide there is an increase in the cases of diabetes, obesity and thyroid and in children obesity is on rise. We screen school going children, take blood samples and the students who are diagnosed with some ailment are taken care of. We treat them at our centre. Besides in such camps we also hold awareness talks, tell students of hazards of junk food and aware them about healthy food,” Dr. Peerzada said.