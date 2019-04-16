Awareness campaign under SVEEP organized at Kathua

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A program was today organized by Kathua district administration under SVEEP at Kathua Dreamland Park for creating voter awareness.

DEO Kathua, Vikas Kundal was the chief guest on this occasion.

ADC, Ghanshyam Singh, Nodal officer for SVEEP, Amar Jyoti Raina, Nodal Officer for Manpower and Training Management, Sukhpaul Singh, Tehsildar Nagri, Suninder Jeet Kour, Tehsildar Kathua, CEO, Prem Nath, CEO MC Kathua, SE PDD, Sandeep Seth, Election staff and other district officers were present during the program.

At the outset, ADC informed the participants that Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of Election Commission of India is a landmark programme to inform, educate, motivate and facilitate voters and in turn convert the voters into actually casting their votes which makes our democracy more participative and meaningful.

He further informed that approximately 17 lakh voters in Udhampur

Parliamentary constituency will exercise their franchise on 18 April for which all the arrangements have been put in place before hand.

Later, theme based skits, songs and poems were also presented by various artists to create mass awareness related to voting rights.