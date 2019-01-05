Awareness campaign under SVEEP held at Banihal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 04:-
Awareness campaign intensified in district Ramban to sensitize people about their constitutional right to franchise, social and moral duties besides ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR), Education department in coordination with District Administration Ramban organized various awareness programmes at Nowgham, Doligham, Thethar and Banihal area of Sub-division Banihal on Friday under Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.
According to an official, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Nodal officer SVEEP, AH Fani presided over the functions and various officers and teachers students besides general masses were participated in the programmes.
While speaking on the occasion CEO focused on importance of participating in electoral process and registration of eligible voters besides appreciating the students and other participants for attending the SVEEP programme out of their hectic working schedule.
Later a meeting was also held between SDM, Banihal, Zameer Ahmed Rishu, CEO, Ramban and other officers regarding identification of land for the construction of Girls Hostel at Banihal, the official added.