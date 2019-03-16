Awareness campaign on disaster risk reduction held at Chak Largan

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Information and Public Relations on Friday organized an awareness programme on disaster risk reduction and sustainable development at Government High School Chak Lagran here.

As per an official, during the first day of campaign, a skit and practical demonstration based on the dos and don’ts at the time of natural disasters was performed to sensitize the participants.

Among others, Sarpanch Panchyat Bajalta, Rehmat Ali, Panch, Bittu Sharma, Chairman Dogri Sahitya Sabha, Subhash Sumbria, Master Ashok, prominent citizens and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

The Demonstration was followed by the Cultural programme, performed by the Cultural Wing, of Department of Information and Public Relations, the official said.

‘Governor’s grievance cell disposes off over 53000 complaints’

JAMMU, MARCH 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Grievance Cell (JKGGC) on Friday claimed that it has so far disposed off more than 53000 complaints.

As per an official, the cell received 54225 complaints/grievances since June 20, 2018 of which 53816 were dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 409 complaints/grievances are under process.

Further, on the directions of Governor, all advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective assigned Departments, he added.