Awareness campaign against Child Labour launched at Ramban

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To contain rise in child labour, District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) Ramban on Thursday launched awareness cum inspection drive here in Maitra area.

As per an official, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Rakesh Arora, Designated Officer Food Safety Khaminder Choudhary, Chairman DCWC, Shabir Ahmed, Committee Member Shahniwaz Wani conducted the inspection in the market.

Speaking on the occasion, the ALC said that DCWC has a mandate to made people accountable for child labour and the employers can be punished under law.

He informed the shopkeepers and others that the Government of India has launched a Child Line Number (1098) for the registration of child related complaints/ information. He advised them to participate actively for the betterment of children in society by sharing or registering information with District Child Welfare Committee regarding the child labour, Child abuse, drug abuse and other issues related to children, the official added.