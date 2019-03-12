Awareness camp under PMEGP held at Samba

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An awareness programme regarding Prime Minister Employment Generation programme PMEGP was held by District Industries Centre Samba to aware general public about the scheme and benefits of PMEGP scheme.

As per an official, under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme easy loan facilities are available through recognised financial institutions for self-employment and self-entrepreneurship.

General Manager DIC Samba Sansar Chand informed that in subsidized and technical environment new ventures of manufacturing and services sectors can be opened under PMEGP and Industries department shall render all necessary facilitation.

The camp was chaired by General Manager DIC Samba in presence of Sandeep Kumar FM DIC, Auqil Nuvaid PM DIC, Priya Sharma JKEDI, representative from KVIC,SC/ST Development Corporation, NABARD,RSETI, EO Ramgarh and large number of general public, the official added.