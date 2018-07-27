Awareness camp on social security schemes held

Pulwama, July 26:
Tehsil Legal Service Committee, Pulwama today, organized a one-day Awareness Camp on `Social Security Schemes at Govt Women’s Degree College Pulwama.
The aim of the programme was to create awareness among general population regarding Social Security Schemes.
District Development Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar, was the special guest on the occasion.
On the occasion, Chairman Tehsil Legal Service Authority, Munsif Judge Pulwama, Manzoor Ahmad Zargar in his welcome speech laid emphasis on mass awareness of Govt sponsored Schemes, justice for poor, marginalized and other disadvantageous sections of the society. He urged the participants to disseminate awareness of various schemes among common people.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC applauded theChairman Tehsil Legal Service Committee Pulwama for organizing such a camp to aware the people especially student community regarding Centre and state sponsored schemes. He said the aim of these camps should be to sensitize the people about their role in implementation of the schemes formulated by various center and state departments for the benefit of marginalized sections including women, children, old age, senior citizens and other sections. He expressed hope that such a programme would help the people to avail benefit from the Govt Sponsored schemes.
On the occasion, DDC also announce five lakh rupees for the beautification of Govt Women’s degree college Pulwama. Series of lectures were delivered by various experts and they expressed their views on the topic “Social Security Schemes.”
Besides Additional Distt and Session Judge, Principal Govt Women’s Degree College Pulwama, Social Welfare Officer, members of Bar Association, a huge gathering of students and officials of different departments participated in the programme.