Awareness camp on Poshan held at Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 04:
ICDS, Reasi, on Tuesday organised an awareness Camp for generating awareness about Poshan among the field staff.
According to an official, addressing the participants, Child Development Project Officer, Anjum Ganai, asked them to reach every household with main thrust on Behavioral change, as mere providing of Nutrition is not going to solve the problem of malnutrition in the area.
The field staff was asked to maximize home visits along with health workers to motivate people to focus on health, hygiene, sanitation, drinking safe water and going for institutional deliveries and optimum breast feeding.
Highlighting the tough terrain of the area, Ganai, appreciated the efforts of field staff of ICDS Project, comprising only females like Supervisors, Workers and Helpers, who have done a tremendous job in effective implementation of this campaign.
She appealed the participants to remember four golden rules to eradicate Malnutrition completely which are proper Nutrition to mother during pregnancy, Mothers milk within one hour of the birth of child, only mother’s milk during the first six months and after six months, add nutritious diet along with mother’s milk. Creating public awareness on different dimensions of malnutrition is a key requirement and we are marching with all dedication towards this.
Later, a rally was organised by ICDS which passed through the main areas of Reasi chanting slogans like “Kuposhan Bharat Chodo” with an appeal to general public to come forward and join hands with ICDS in fighting Malnutrition in the state, the official added.