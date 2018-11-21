Awareness camp on OSC scheme held in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu,November 20:
An awareness programme on One-Stop Centers (OSC) scheme intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces was held here under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
According to an official, the aim of the camp was to impart education to students regarding women rights and the role of OSC in securing and promoting those rights.
On the occasion, speakers said women face physical, sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, irrespective of age, class, caste, education status, marital status, race, and culture.
“Such women will be facilitated with support and redressal at OSCs,” they added.
OSCs are the initiatives of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to tackle the evils prevailing in the society. OSC and women helpline 181 work in an integrated manner to ensure proper redressal of these ongoing forms of violence and harassment.