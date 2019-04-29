Awareness camp on mental health organised at Nigeen Club

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar lauds co-organiser Ittifaaq for its mental health awareness initiative Beadaarr

The Srinagar administration in collaboration with the Integrated Child Protection Scheme and nonprofit organisation Ittifaaq Sunday organised a mental health awareness programme at Nigeen Club here.

The awareness programme was part of larger efforts of the district administration aimed at enhancing understanding through discussing mental health and issues around it. It was also aimed at prompting those with mental health issues to seek help.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary lauded the nonprofit organisation Ittifaaq for its mental health awareness initiative Beadaarr which completed one year today since its inception.

He said mental health is among the most underestimated and neglected realities of life and those suffering from mental health issues are among the most stigmatised people even to this day.