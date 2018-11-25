Awareness camp on Disaster Management held at Shopian

Shopian, November 24:
The Disaster Management preparedness programme was held today by the district disaster management authority Shopian in collaboration with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) here at Government Higher Secondary School Keegam.
Speaking on the occasion, Tehsildar Keegam Niyaz Ahmad lauded the role of SDRF team for holding such camp in the premises of the schools for the benefit of students and hoped that the effort would go a long way in protecting the precious lives and property during break out of fire and other exigencies effectively.
He said that aim of organizing such programme is to acquaint the public in general and youth in particular about the civil defense activities and disaster management in order to minimize the loss of human lives and property during the disaster if any.
On the occasion, officials of District Administration Shopian, Tehsil Office Keegam, Government Higher Secondary School Keegam and other concerned were also present.
During the camp, the master trainers of SDRF imparted training regarding the preparedness, mitigation and response about the steps needed to be taken in times of disasters.