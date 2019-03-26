About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Awareness camp on development, promotion of Handicrafts held at G’bl

 One day awareness camp on Development and Promotion of Handicrafts was organised on Monday in the lawns of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.
The camp was organised by Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL), University of Kashmir in collaboration with Directorate of Handicrafts, Ganderbal.
The programme was inaugurated by Prof. N A Nadeem, Dean, School of Education, Central university of Kashmir.
The objective of organizing the camp was to make artisans and the general public aware of various welfare programmes/schemes of J&K Government, Marketing and Design Development.
Others present on the occasion were Director, DLL University of Kashmir, Dr. G.H Mir, Joint Director Handicrafts, Sajid Yehya, Assistant Director Handicrafts, Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Functional Manager DIC Ganderbal, M Bakhtawar, various experts from the field of Handicrafts; Artisans from various trades of Handicrafts representatives from Craft Development Institute, Srinagar besides large number of people of Ganderbal.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof N A Nadeem stressed on formulating policies for promotion of crafts in the valley with specific knowledge and skill linking.
Director DLL, Dr. G.H Mir while speaking on the occasion said, “the handicraft is the life line and major economy in the valley of Kashmir and university of Kashmir is linking the craft with knowledge by providing various courses, trainings, workshops and other community based programmes which are in the greater interest of the community at large and youth in particular.
While highlighting the multiple activities carried out by the Directorate said that university of Kashmir under the banner of Directorate of Lifelong Learning is offering 6 month course in Paper Mache where 600 artisans were trained till 2018.
Others who spoke on the occasion were Joint Director Handicrafts, Assistant Director Handicrafts, Functional Manager, DIC Ganderbal, Chairman PHD, Commerce and Industries, Kashmir chapter, Bilal Ahmad Kawoosa, various experts from the field of Handicrafts.

 

 

