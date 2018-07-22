Awarding misogynist

Imran Sheikh
Ever since the infamous Delhi rape incident took place in 2013, the awareness and anguish against such inhuman and beastly crime exploded into a movement. People throughout the country rallied in favour of the victim of Delhi rape case. The case was one of the major reasons that Congress led UPA’s popularity receded down the graph among Indian voters especially the young voters.
The next year the government changed guard and NarendraModi led NDA government resumed office. During his election rallies and campaignsModi coined a catchphrase that, “BohathuaMahilaonpeatyachaarabkibaarModi Sarkar”.
But ever since he resumed office the incidents of rapes, fake news, lynching, inflation, hate speeches, censorship, farmer suicides, and murders of many prominent progressive people have only increased to a worrisome figure.
Instead of being a practical leader which he showcased himself during election campaigns he proved out to be utterly whimsical. His list of failures is very long but here we will write about women security only.
His government have exhibited misogynist and sexist trait since they assumed power. Be it the Romeo Squads of Uttar Pradesh or be it BJP leaders protesting and abusing Bollywood actresses the BJP leaders have done it all and the Prime Minister has maintained silence over all these serious issues.
He is the same Prime Minister, who once used to criticize former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan speaking for keeping silent and not speaking on serious issues.
Modi government has a majority of such leaders who believe in patriarchy, misogyny and sexism to the core, if that hadn’t been the case how could Yogi Adityanath let loose an anti-romeo squad after consenting adults? Is there any law which gives them this authority?
When progressive writer and journalist GauriLankesh was shot in the dark right outside her home people followed by the prime minister celebrated her cold blooded murder on social media websites while in their bio their handles boasted about being followed by the honorableprime minister.
The misogyny of these political trolls isn’t limited to lynching people in real world, abusing them and ranting against them on news channels only, but they also make sure that in the virtual world of twitter and Facebook they will give sleepless nights to “libtards” and “sickulars.”
The recent tragedy of values of justice and women security is that in the restive Himalayan state of Jammu Kashmir after BJP parted ways with Mehbooba Mufti’s party, it started rewarding those who once stood in favor of rapists of the eight-year-old girl.
AseemSawhney who defended the rape accused in Kathua rape and murder case isn’t at fault for defending them in the court, we understand that it’s his profession and job to represent people in court as he is a lawyer.
But we remember vividly when Kathua rape and murder was cracked by Crime Branch of J&K Police, BJP leaders took no time in giving a communal colour to this shameful and heinous crime where the victim was an eight-year-old who was repeatedly drugged and raped for almost a week.
He made some strange startling claims like the rape and murder was a conspiracy of Pakistan. He was also the represented of the same opinion holders who ran a propaganda that no rape or murder has ever taken place and a girl never existed. When investigation were still going on in the case a popular leader of BJP took out rallies in parts of Jammu and threatened the government of dire consequences if the accused weren’t let free under the garb of a probable motivated CBI enquiry.
They walked an extra mile and even termed the Jammu Kashmir police as unreliable and unprofessional and hence not “fit enough” to carry on the enquiry of the case. The lady lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat who represented the girl was threatened, intimidated and even her young daughter was dragged into this dirty game of psychological intimidations.
AseemSawhney is also a party of it he’s a symbol of same ideas of patriarchy, sexism and misogyny. The Kathua case went global and even Hollywood star Emma Watson tweeted in favour of the victim and appreciating the boldness and fearlessness of lawyer Deepika.
Some Bollywood stars also started a campaign on social media platforms. They were seen holding placards demanding justice for Unnao and Kathua rape victims, they received huge amount of abuse, intimidations and rape threats on social media by people who boasted about being voters and supporters of BJP.
This all kept taking place while honourable Prime Minister kept touring the world holding his tongue back which encouraged his juniors and rapes and lynching was seen as a new normal.
The appointment of such a person as AAG of the State of Jammu Kashmir using Governor’s rule is enough evidence to prove that he is being awarded for his unflinching support in defending the indefensible.
A Kashmiri IAS topper is harassed and tortured for pointing out the growing number of crimes and rapes against women and people like AseemSawhney who not only defend which can never be defended but also run propaganda against the victim are being appointed at highly important posts.
BJP leaders have forgotten that the issues for which UPA was voted out of power have only got worse in their tenure, gagging, censoring, silencing and intimidating sane voices won’t solve their problems as they are scheduled to face general election within a year.
Above all the standout issue was of women security, in which this government has failed miserably so far. The scheme which BJP rolled out for the girl child “BetibachaoBetipadhao” is irrelevant if they can’t let that “Beti” live with dignity and honor.
If people who are against equal treatment of women, their security on communal or racial lines are kept being rewarded then schemes as such are a façade and nothing else.
A person who isn’t aware of the fact that everyone is equal before law isn’t fit to be appointed as AAG of a state and if he knows this basic right of a citizen and knowingly tries to discriminate with the victim on communal lines then he is guilty of violating the tenets, principles of Indian constitution.