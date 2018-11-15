Awantipora residents call off strike after PDD assures electricity as per schedule

Javid SofiPulwama
After assurances from Power Development Department (PDD) authorities to redress grievances, the residents of Awantipora in south Kashmir called off the strike on Thursday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said that a shutdown was observed in the town against PDD for failing to provide electricity as per announced schedule.
All shops were shut to protest against frequent power outages. Abdul Hameed, a shopkeeper said that after executive engineer PDD Awantipora assured them that their genuine grievances will be redressed, the strike was called off.
Executive engineer PDD Awantipora said that frequent outages occur due to heavy electricity load.
"Till October there was no power outage but as the electricty load increased after recent snowfall, it resulted in heavy load thus the outages outage,” he said, adding that they will try to provide electricity as per schedule to the residents.