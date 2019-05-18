Awantipora gunfight: Two militants killed, youth clash with forces

May 18, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with government forces at Panzgam village in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

A police official said that two bodies of militants were retrieved from the site of the gunfight.

The identity and affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he said.

The search operation was underway till last reports came in.

Reports said that youth hit streets and started pelting stones on government forces to disperse them.

The forces fired teargas smoke shells to disperse the stone-pelting youth.

(Representational picture)